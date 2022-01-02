ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- "Jermel is a son, a brother, his family loves him, his life mattered" said Jeani Garcia with Promise Neighborhoods.
Jermel Johnson, 25, of Northampton, was shot and killed at the intersection of 9th and Gordon streets, in Allentown on New Year's Eve.
Days later, a vigil was held in his honor.
"Right now, I know the family is grieving because I've been there," said Garcia.
Jeani Garcia with Promise Neighborhoods says their grieving is something she unfortunately knows all too well. Her son Kareem Fedd was just 17-years-old when he was shot and killed in his Allentown bed back in 2012.
Kareem and Jermel were friends back in the day, making this tragedy even tougher.
"Jermel is our 13th fatality at the end of the year," said Garcia.
That's 13 people shot and killed in Allentown during the year 2021.
And now-Garcia, Promise Neighborhoods and other members of the Allentown community are determined to make sure no more names are added to that list
"Moving on to 2022 we need to take a seriously look at the gun violence in Allentown," said Garcia.