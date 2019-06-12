Allentown man arrested for child sexual assault in Newark
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault against a 14-year-old student in the Newark Public Schools system.
According to a press release from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Luis Aviles, 50, is accused of committing the assaults on school property while school was in session while working as an art instructor.
The victim reported that Aviles had begun the sexual assaults in Dec. 2017 and continued into September of the next school year.
Aviles has been employed by the school system for 19 years.
