BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

House Oversight to hold Barr, Ross in contempt over census dispute - more >>

News

Allentown man arrested for child sexual assault in Newark

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 02:21 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 03:37 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault against a 14-year-old student in the Newark Public Schools system.

According to a press release from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Luis Aviles, 50, is accused of committing the assaults on school property while school was in session while working as an art instructor.

The victim reported that Aviles had begun the sexual assaults in Dec. 2017 and continued into September of the next school year.

Aviles has been employed by the school system for 19 years.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Allentown, PA 18102

76°F

Broken Clouds

TONIGHT

  • 100%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

News
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

What The Tech
What the Tech? More Father's Day gift ideas

What the Tech? More Father's Day gift ideas

Southeastern PA
Community rallies around young Bucks cancer survivor

Community rallies around young Bucks cancer survivor

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes