ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Two people were shot near a busy Allentown intersection Saturday morning.
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Livingston Street, near the intersection of Airport Road and Union Boulevard, around 4 a.m. Saturday.
Police said they found a female victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to the hospital.
According to police, a second victim arrived at the hospital a short time later.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information that can help police solve this crime call Allentown detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through Tip411.