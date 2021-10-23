Shooting generic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Two people were shot near a busy Allentown intersection Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Livingston Street, near the intersection of Airport Road and Union Boulevard, around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police said they found a female victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

According to police, a second victim arrived at the hospital a short time later.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information that can help police solve this crime call Allentown detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through Tip411.

