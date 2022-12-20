Another installment of the Twitter Files has been released.

This time independent writer Michael Shellenberger took on the developing story and says he found an effort by the FBI to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.

He says a major portion of the effort "discredited factual information about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings."

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has enlisted multiple writers from a variety of backgrounds to dig up evidence of any attempts to censor political commentators or politically explosive stories in the previous Twitter administration.

You can read Shellenberger’s work titled “The FBI & the Hunter Biden Laptop. How the FBI & intelligence community discredited factual information about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings both after and *before* The New York Post revealed the contents of his laptop on October 14, 2020” at the link here.