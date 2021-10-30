ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have a two-games-to-one lead in the World Series following a 2-0 shutout of the Astros. Ian Anderson worked five no-hit innings against the Astros, who finally broke through on a leadoff single by Aledmys Diaz in the eighth inning. Travis d’Arnaud hit his second home run of the series.
NEW YORK (AP) —James Harden broke out of an early-season shooting slump to score 29 in the Brooklyn Nets’ 105-98 win over the Indiana Pacers. Harden scored 13 points during a 28-9 run that gave the Nets a three-point lead at halftime. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half to help Brooklyn improve to 3-3.
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and the Miami Heat wasted most of a 26-point lead before posting a 114-99 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Bam Adebayo had 26 points and 19 rebounds on the night his Olympic gold-medalist banner was unveiled in Miami. Tyler Herro (HEE’-roh) scored 26 points off the bench for Miami, which enjoyed a 60-37 rebounding advantage.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carmelo Anthony nailed six 3-pointers while furnishing 24 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ third win in four games, 113-101 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James scored 26 points and Russell Westbrook added 19 with six boards, helping LA end Cleveland’s three-game winning streak. Rookie Evan Mobley led the Cavs with 23 points.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are an NHL-best 8-0 after Aleksander Barkov’s second goal of the night gave them a 3-2 overtime win against the Red Wings. Eetu Luostarinen (EH’-too loo-oh-STAHR’-ih-nehn) had a goal and Sergei Bobrovsky (boh-BRAHF’-skee) made 28 saves to help the Panthers move within two of the NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season. Andrew Brunette ran the Panthers a day after Joel Quenneville (KWEHN’-vihl) resigned as head coach.