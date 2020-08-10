2020-03-29 President Donald Trump
The White House

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon.

He returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.” Trump says, “There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital.”

He says the shots were fired by law enforcement, and he believes the individual who was shot was armed. The shooting took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just blocks from the White House, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.