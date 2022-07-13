HAMBURG, Pa. - Some people and businesses in Berks County are dealing with power outages.
According to Met-Ed there are about 3,800 people without power in Berks as of 5 p.m. 1,500 are listed without power in Hamburg Twp. where fire police are directing traffic at intersections.
At one point Wednesday afternoon, Met-Ed's website indicated more than 5,600 homes and businesses were in the dark in Berks County. Most of the outages are in Hamburg and Greenwich Township.
Hamburg Borough Police posted on Facebook saying a transformer exploded at the Hamburg substation. The post continued to say Met-Ed is currently to resolve the issue.
Met-Ed expects the lights will be back on by 8:00 p.m.
