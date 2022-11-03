CUMRU TWP., Pa. — At around $1.5 billion, the Powerball is one of the highest jackpots in history, and it has people talking about the possibilities of what they'll do if they win.

"I would share the wealth with my family," said Powerball ticket buyer Kim Cocuzza. "We've been car shopping, so we'd definitely finally break down and buy a car."

"If I get it, I will leave Reading and buy my husband and my daughter a house," said Jackie Velazquez.

Mark Rothenberger said he wouldn't want to tell anybody he won but would give some money to his sisters.

"First thing, I would do charity for the mission on Greenwich Street, and I would help out the Opportunity House," said Al Lamar. His impulse buy would be a fleet of trucks for his cleaning company.

Noah Brooks, the director of investments for Good Life, said don't spend right away.

Brooks has advised some smaller-scale lottery winners and said you shouldn't even tell most people if you win the lottery; only your spouse, financial advisor and attorney.

"Managing that kind of money, it requires a lot of skill," he said. "So we, of course, say don't try to do it yourself."

He said wait six months to a year before any serious spending. That doesn't include paying off your debt. With proper investments, you could live off just the interest.

In Brooks' experience, he said many lottery winners become charitable in their spending.

With a payout like this one that would be close to $800 million after taxes, that could have a big impact.

"That is more than life changing," said Brooks. "It changes a lot of lives."