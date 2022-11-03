CUMRU TWP., Pa. — At around $1.5 billion, the Powerball is one of the highest jackpots in history, and it has people talking about the possibilities of what they'll do if they win.
"I would share the wealth with my family," said Powerball ticket buyer Kim Cocuzza. "We've been car shopping, so we'd definitely finally break down and buy a car."
"If I get it, I will leave Reading and buy my husband and my daughter a house," said Jackie Velazquez.
Mark Rothenberger said he wouldn't want to tell anybody he won but would give some money to his sisters.
"First thing, I would do charity for the mission on Greenwich Street, and I would help out the Opportunity House," said Al Lamar. His impulse buy would be a fleet of trucks for his cleaning company.
Noah Brooks, the director of investments for Good Life, said don't spend right away.
Brooks has advised some smaller-scale lottery winners and said you shouldn't even tell most people if you win the lottery; only your spouse, financial advisor and attorney.
"Managing that kind of money, it requires a lot of skill," he said. "So we, of course, say don't try to do it yourself."
He said wait six months to a year before any serious spending. That doesn't include paying off your debt. With proper investments, you could live off just the interest.
In Brooks' experience, he said many lottery winners become charitable in their spending.
With a payout like this one that would be close to $800 million after taxes, that could have a big impact.
"That is more than life changing," said Brooks. "It changes a lot of lives."
What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?
1. $1.586 billion Powerball
Nov 2, 2022
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
Rebecca Hargrove, second from right, president and CEO of the Tennessee Lottery, presents a ceremonial check to John Robinson, right; his wife, Lisa, second from left; and their daughter, Tiffany, left; after the Robinson's winning Powerball ticket was authenticated at the Tennessee Lottery headquarters Friday, Jan. 15, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The ticket was one of three winning tickets in the $1.6 billion jackpot drawing. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
2. $1.537 billion Mega Millions
Nov 2, 2022
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
FILE-In this Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 file photo, South Carolina Education Lottery Chief Operating Officer Tony Cooper, left, and KC Mart owner CJ Patel, right, speaks to reporters about the winning ticket sold at the Simpsonville, S.C., store. Nearly everyone in this small town has a theory for the city's billion-dollar mystery: Who won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot announced last October? (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)
Jeffrey Collins
3. $1.337 billion Mega Millions
Updated
Nov 2, 2022
3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at a store, Friday, July 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
4. $1.05 billion Mega Millions
Nov 2, 2022
4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
In this Feb. 26, 2021, photo provided by the Michigan Lottery, attorney Kurt Panouses poses with a check on behalf of the winners of a Mega Millions lottery jackpot in Lansing, Mich. Four people in a suburban Detroit lottery club have won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot and will share $557 million after taxes. Officials made the announcement Friday, March 12, 2021, nearly two months after the Jan. 22, drawing.(Michigan Lottery via AP)
HOGP
5. $768.4 million Powerball
Nov 2, 2022
5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
Jackpots, including the Powerball jackpot, are on display at the Lotto Store at Primm just inside the California border Wednesday, March 27, 2019, near Primm, Nev. The Powerball jackpot soared to a massive $750 million Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
6. $758.7 million Powerball
Nov 2, 2022
6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
Mavis Wanczyk, of Chicopee, Mass., stands with state treasurer Deb Goldberg, left, during a news conference where she claimed the $758.7 million Powerball prize at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Braintree, Mass. Officials said it is the largest single-ticket Powerball prize in U.S. history. \(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds
7. $731.1 million Powerball
Nov 2, 2022
7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery and Florida Lotto jackpots are displayed at a retailer, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in North Miami Beach, Fla. Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, is $550 million for Wednesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
8. $699.8 million Powerball
Nov 2, 2022
8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)
A customer makes a purchase, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, under a sign showing that one of the two winning Powerball tickets in the latest drawing was sold at this 7-Eleven in Sacramento, Calif. The other winning ticket was purchased in Wisconsin and the two winners will split the $632 million jackpot. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball was 17.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
9. $687.8 million Powerball
Nov 2, 2022
9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
Iowa Lottery CEO Terry Rich, left, presents a check to Lerynne West, of Redfield, Iowa, center, for her share of a nearly $700 million Powerball prize, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, Iowa. West was one of two winners of a $688 million jackpot drawn Oct. 27. She'll share the prize with someone who bought the other winning ticket in New York City. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
10. $656 million Mega Millions
Nov 2, 2022
10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
Powerball winners Celeste and Joseph Tamburello display a ceremonial check for $70 Million from the New Jersey Lottery, Monday, March 26, 2012 in Lawrenceville, N.J. They will get a $41.5 million lump sum payout for the cash value ticket, which they bought at the Little Silver Family Pharmacy in Little Silver, N.J. At right is Foster Krupa, New Jersey Lottery marketing manager. (AP Photo/Beth DeFalco)
Beth DeFalco
What others are reading...