ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - One person is dead and another is hurt after an incident involving gunfire in Berks County.

It was first reported as a domestic-related road rage incident around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Snyder Road in Ontelaunee Township, said Northern Berks Regional police.

As officers were responding, they were told gunshots were fired and one person was hit, police said.

The two vehicles then continued onto Route 61 northbound at a high rate of speed and crashed at the intersection of Routes 73 and 61, police said.

One person was found dead at the scene, and the Berks County Coroner's Office responded.

A second person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

That person's condition is not known.

Investigators sealed off the area with crime tape.

Police did not elaborate on if or how those involved knew each other, or if there have been any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.