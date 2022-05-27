Coroner called to stabbing in Spring Twp.

SPRING TWP., Pa. - One man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in Berks County Friday night.

The coroner and multiple police officers were on scene at the Berkshire Hills apartment complex on the 2900 block of Wyoming Drive.

Witnesses have been taken in for questioning.

Yellow crime scene tape stretches across the sloping front yards of the apartments, and neighbor Shane Stamis describes a man being brought out in a scary state.

"When they brought the guy out he was on drugs, something, I don't know, but he was hissing and being all weird and demonic like crazy," said Stamis.

Coroner on scene at Spring Twp. incident

The Berks County Coroner van could be seen parked near a playground just feet from the entrance to where the fatal incident occurred.

"It's crazy in this area and it's weird, especially since the school is right there and all these kids, you got playgrounds all over the place," said Stamis.

The heavy police presence and the coroner van are making many in the area uncomfortable.

"Nerves are pretty high. They're pretty high, kind of scary, especially since I live right down the street, could happen to anybody," Stamis said.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

