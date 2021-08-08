HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A Berks County man is dead after two motorcycles lost control and crashed in Heidelberg Township.
It happened Saturday around 8:40 p.m. in the area of N. Church Street and Manbeck Road.
Police were called to the area following a report of two motorcycles that lost control and crashed.
Once on scene officers say they found two motorcycles in the corn field on the north side of N. Church Street, each with one rider.
One of the motorcyclists, identified as Jonathan Rosado, 40 of Sinking Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second motorcyclist, a 43-year-old male from West Lawn, was taken to the Reading Hospital Trauma Center for treatment of injuries to his head.
The condition of the second motorcyclist is unknown at this time.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Rosado and the second motorcyclist were riding with a group of four total motorcycles and one Can Am Spyder.
Officials continued to say Rosado and the other motorcyclist sped ahead of the group, failed to make a sharp turn on N. Church Street and left the roadway before crashing through a heavy corn field.
The two motorcycles traveled about 85 feet off the roadway. Officials say because of the distance that the motorcycles traveled, they were not initially found.
The rest of the riders told police they did not witness the crash and drove by the scene. They retraced their route when they realized that the first two riders were no longer in front of them.
Police say neither man was wearing a helmet. Excessive speed appears to be the main contributing factor of the crash, police report.