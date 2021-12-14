TILDEN TWP., Pa. - One person is dead and three are injured after a crash on Interstate 78 eastbound in Berks County Tuesday night, according to state police.
It happened near the Route 61 exit in Tilden Township at 8:22 p.m.
The crash involved a school bus, two cars, and a tractor-trailer, according to state police. One of the cars ended up under the bus.
State police say there were no students on the bus.
The Berks County coroner's office was called to the scene.
The wreck tied up traffic on both directions of I-78.
As police were cleaning up and reconstructing the crash, another deadly, multi-vehicle wreck was reported about two hours later, just before 10:30 p.m. It happened in the eastbound lanes about 10 miles away, just before the Strausstown interchange, where traffic was being diverted due to the Tilden Township wreck.
Multiple vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, a van and a car, were involved in the crash, leaving at least one person dead. The coroner's office said it was called to the scene, but declined to comment on how many people died.
All of I-78 reopened in the area shortly after 4 a.m.