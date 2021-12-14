TILDEN TWP., Pa. - One person is dead and three are injured after a crash on Interstate 78 in Berks County Tuesday night, according to state police.
It happened near the Route 61 exit, in Tilden Township, just before 8:30 p.m. The crash involved a school bus, two cars, and a tractor-trailer, according to state police. One of the cars ended up under the bus.
State police say there were no students on the bus.
The wreck is tying up traffic on both directions of I-78. I-78 eastbound is expected to be shut down for hours while crews do reconstruction.
Currently, crews are looking into whether or not others are injured.
No word on what led up to the crash.