CUMRU TWP., Pa. - One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a hookah lounge in Berks County early Friday morning.

The gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. at the Diamonds Lounge in the 300 block of East Wyomissing Avenue in Cumru Township, between Shillington and Mohnton, according to District Attorney John Adams, who said that more than 80 people were present at the time.

Cumru Township Diamonds hookah lounge shooting scene 2

The shooting drew a large police presence, and investigators remained on the scene for hours, putting out evidence markers in the parking lot and going in and out of the building.

Adams had no information about the surviving victims' injuries.

So far, no one is in custody, he said. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Crime Alert Berks County text-a-tip

