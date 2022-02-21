POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Fire officials said one person is dead following a fire in Pottstown, Montgomery County Monday morning. According to authorities, multiple people escaped safety. The Pottstown Fire Department said one person and a firefighter were taken to hospitals.
"I heard sirens, like it was really loud. Not something you'd normally hear from a fire truck," said Amanda Tice, who lives nearby.
Tice describes the moment she and her boyfriend woke up to sirens just down the street from her Pottstown home.
"I came outside and saw the smoke everywhere, you could smell it in the house," said Tice.
Flames tore through a home in the 300 block of Chestnut Street, leaving one person dead.
Firefighters said four people were rescued safely and one additional person was taken to a hospital.
Tice said she looked at possibly moving into the home last year.
"So, I knew there was a guy downstairs that lived there and a dog, so my first thing was I hope that they're okay," said Tice.
Some witnesses tell 69 News a dog woke up a family, alerting them to the fire.
Officials said one person escaped by jumping out a second story window, landing on the roof of a parked van on the street.
"I heard fire alarms. I was laying down and I see fire trucks pass by my house. It wasn't just one... it was like four or five," said neighbor Mike McCormick.
McCormick lives just up the block and stepped outside to see what was going on.
"It's just crazy how like a year and a half ago a building a couple houses away catches on fire like this and then this happens," said McCormick.
All of this unfolded in what he tells us is a tight-knit community.
"I've seen a couple posts on Facebook about it and you know I was just commenting on it telling them like I'm sorry for your loss," said McCormick.
The Pottstown Fire Chief said there were no working smoke detectors inside the home. We are told a firefighter and one person were taken to area hospitals. There is still no word on their conditions or what caused the fire.