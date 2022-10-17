READING, Pa. - A man is dead after a fire in Reading over the weekend.

The man, whose name is not yet being released, died at the hospital late Saturday night, shortly after the fire was reported, said the Berks County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy is planned.

Flames broke out in a first-floor apartment in the 900 block of Marion Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the entire building is uninhabitable, a fire official said.

Initial reports indicated multiple people were pulled from the building.

Authorities have not commented on injuries or what may have sparked the fire.