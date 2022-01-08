BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating the latest crash on I-78.
It happened early Saturday near MM 9.8 on I-78 westbound in Bethel Township, Berks County.
Police say just after 2:00 a.m., a Chrysler Town and Country traveling in the right WB lane, left the roadway and crossed the northern fog line, onto the ice/snow covered berm.
It's unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.
The vehicle then struck some shrubbery and trees, along with a fence, before rolling onto the driver's side and sliding, before coming to a stop after impact with the base of a tree.
Officials report one adult male, from Myerstown, was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the person is being withheld until proper notification of family can be made.
The conditions of the driver and four other passengers, all from Lebanon, are unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.