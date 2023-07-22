READING, Pa. - Police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred in Reading on Friday and Saturday.

The first shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Sixth and Cherry Streets. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was later pronounced dead at Tower Health Reading Hospital.

Suspecting a homicide, police said they obtained a warrant for an unidentified person in the 100 block of S. Eighth St., but could not make an arrest on Friday night.

The second shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Pear Street. Officers recovered five shell casings and a projectile from the scene.

Moments later, Reading Hospital notified police of a 38-year-old Black man bring treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man is from Norristown, but was uncooperative when questioned by police.

The third shooting occurred around 6 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of S. Eighth Street. A white man was shot and taken to Reading Hospital in stable condition, but remains uncooperative with police.

The victim of this shooting is also wanted by the Sheriff's Department for failing to appear on drug charges.