READING, Pa - Police are on the hunt tonight for 32-year-old Vincent James Sanchez. His last known address is South Sixth Street in Reading.

“This is an individual who committed a violent offense in the middle of one of our major thoroughfares and he’s got to be considered armed and dangerous,” said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

According to police the first of three shootings occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday near South Sixth and Cherry streets where a man was found with a gunshot wound - he later died at Reading Hospital.

“Always concerning when we have this type of violence in the middle of the afternoon on one of our main thoroughfares in the city of reading. This is where there’s a lot of pedestrian traffic at that time of day,” Adams said.

As police started their search for Sanchez - who the DA says has a prior record - another shooting at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Pear Street and a report of a 38-year-old Norristown man at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Then at 6 a.m., another shooting in the 100 block of South Street.

“I don’t believe there is any connection at this point. All these matters are under investigation by the Reading City Police Department,” Adams said.

The DA believes the fatal shooting to be domestic related and not a random act between strangers.

“The fool who committed this crime when there are many video cameras in the area,” Adams said.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Reading Police or Crime Alert Berks County.