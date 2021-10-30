CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - One person is dead following a vehicle accident earlier this week.
It happened on Monday, October 26th around 2:20 p.m. on I-176 south near mile marker 2.4.
The Berks County Coroner's Office says the driver, Clayton Schannauer struck the rear of a dump truck.
Schannauer was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Reading Hospital.
The cause of death was determined to be Blunt Force Trauma of the Chest and Abdomen.
The coroner says Schannauer was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.