BETHEL TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office confirms one person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, possibly an SUV. 

It happened Saturday afternoon at Lancaster Avenue and Fort Henry Road. 

The coroner's office reports the driver of the motorcycle, Todd William Spencer, 57 of Upper Merion Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Spencer was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at Reading Hospital.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

