TILDEN TWP., Pa. - The coroner was called to the scene of an accident in Tilden Township early Monday morning, communications officials confirm.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on I-78 PSP report.

According to a media release, the crash happened near MM 29.7. Police say a vehicle was traveling EB, lost control and hit a guide rail.

State Police report the passenger of the vehicle was found dead.

This is a developing story. PSP Hamburg is investigating.