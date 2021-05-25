MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – Police were on the scene of a deadly crash in Muhlenberg Township late Tuesday night.
It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Mt. Laurel Road, where Muhlenberg Township police say a four-door sedan was heading west at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle spun out of control and struck another vehicle. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported.
Authorities are withholding the identity of the victim, pending notification of next of kin.
No other major injuries were reported.
The crash is still being investigated.