DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - One person died in a multi-car crash in Berks County.
It happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Route 422 in Douglass Township, not far from Pottstown, Montgomery County.
Police said three cars were involved the crash, and one ended up on top of the guardrail.
The westbound lanes of the highway were closed at the Stowe exit. The road reopened around 6 a.m. Friday.
A crash reconstruction team was trying to figure out what happened.
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to give them a call.