READING, Pa. | One person was hurt in a shooting late Thursday night in Reading, according to police.
Officers told 69 News multiple shots were fired around 10:40 p.m. into a home in the 1300 block of Good Street. One of the residents inside was shot, police said.
The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators believe the home was targeted.
Authorities do not have any information about a possible suspect. If anyone does have information however, police ask they call the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division, at 610-655-6246.