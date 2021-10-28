LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — One person was reported to have been killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash in Berks County.
The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Paper Mill Road in Lower Heidelberg Township, about a half-mile west of the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex.
Initial reports from the scene were that the vehicles collided head-on and that two people were trapped in the wreckage. We're told one of the victims died at the scene.
