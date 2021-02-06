READING, Pa. -- One juvenile female has died and another injured after a late night shooting incident in the city's Oakbrook neighborhood Saturday.
Officers responded to the 900-1000 Blocks of Scott Street for the report of a possible shooting at approximately 10:45pm.
In that area, officers located a juvenile female with a gunshot wound to the chest who was transported to Tower Health, Reading Hospital, officials say.
According to the Berks County coroner's office, the woman died as a result of her injuries at 11:14 p.m.
Officers also located another female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg at a residence within the block. The second juvenile was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Tower Health.
Police say during the course of the investigation it was determined that the shots were fired by a juvenile male following a fight involving the deceased female and another juvenile female.
According to police, the juvenile male suspect, who is currently on juvenile probation for previous crimes of violence, was arrested following the incident and is being charged with Homicide and related charges.
Anyone with information relative to this incident is asked to contact the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-655-6246.