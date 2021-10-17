HEREFORD TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police released the names of the people involved in a fatal crash in Hereford Township.
It happened Friday in the 1100 block of Gravel Pike around 4:00 p.m.
Officials say the driver of a Toyota Sienna, Wendalyn Kutz, 53 of Zionsville, was traveling south on Gravel Pike and attempted to curve right in the roadway, entered the northbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Cobalt.
The driver of the Cobalt, Russell Badman, 33 of Hereford, was traveling north on Gravel Pike when they were struck, police say.
Badman sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.
A passenger in the Cobalt, Kadin Seasholtz, 20 of East Greenville and Kutz both sustained unknown injuries and were both taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.