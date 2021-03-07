Car crash generic

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A 17-year-old has died and four others are injured after a crash in Richmond Township early Sunday morning. 

At around 2:05 a.m., Fleetwood police were dispatched to Kutztown Rd on ramp SR 222 southbound in the area of Lincoln Rd for a one-vehicle rollover accident with multiple injuries, officials say. 

According to police, the accident investigation revealed that the operator lost control while negotiating a curve causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll several times down an embankment. 

A 17-year-old rear seat passenger was transported to Reading Hospital via EMS where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Two other 17-year-olds in the rear passenger seat were transported to Reading Hospital with minor and moderate injuries. 

The 19-year-old driver and 19-year-old front seat passenger were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest to be evaluated for minor injuries, officials say. 

Kutztown Rd was closed for approximately 6 hours. 

The Fleetwood Police Department was assisted on scene by the Pennsylvania State Police accident reconstruction team and Forensic Services unit. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

