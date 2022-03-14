READING, Pa. - One person was killed after a shooting in Reading Monday.
Officers were called to Meade Street, off Kenhorst Boulevard at Brookline Park.
Multiple witnesses say they heard around a dozen rapid-fire shots.
#BREAKING CONFIRMED SHOOTING Brookline Park. Meade and Kenhorst Blvd. More details to come. @69News pic.twitter.com/q2M2rWAAe8— Tom Rader (@TomRaderTV) March 15, 2022
Shots rang out from the normally quiet park just blocks from the state police barracks.
Chris Ritter, of Reading, who lives not far from the scene of the shooting at Brookline Park off Meade, says it's uncommonly close.
"You hear them at a distance from Oakbrook but around here not this close," Ritter said.
People heard numerous shots that another man nearby compared to firecrackers. And then - a woman screaming.
"She was on the stretcher being brought to the ambulance," Ritter said.
This latest shooting comes just days after the fatal shooting of two men last week.
"It's getting crazy how many it's been in the past four weeks," Ritter said. "Up to no good troublemakers, they don't belong on the streets."
Despite being just blocks from the barracks, one man wants to see more patrols from Reading PD.
"Definitely more police, you barely see any police around here. Very seldom," Ritter said.
No word on if anyone is in custody, or what may have led to the shooting.
