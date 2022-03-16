WYOMISSING, Pa. – One person was killed in a serious car crash late Wednesday night in Wyomissing.
The person who died was driving in the opposition direction on Route 422 westbound and struck two other cars, a Wyomissing police officer said.
The other individuals involved in the accident survived, the officer added, but there's no word on their conditions.
While crews were on the scene just past the Route 422 westbound ramp onto Route 222 north Wednesday night, the highways were temporarily closed in those directions, but they have since reopened.