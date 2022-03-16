Wyomissing accident

The coroner was called to the scene of an accident just past the Route 422 westbound ramp onto Route 222 north.

 Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

WYOMISSING, Pa. – One person was killed in a serious car crash late Wednesday night in Wyomissing.

The person who died was driving in the opposition direction on Route 422 westbound and struck two other cars, a Wyomissing police officer said.

The other individuals involved in the accident survived, the officer added, but there's no word on their conditions.

While crews were on the scene just past the Route 422 westbound ramp onto Route 222 north Wednesday night, the highways were temporarily closed in those directions, but they have since reopened.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you