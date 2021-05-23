GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - An early-morning drive on a beautiful Sunday turned deadly in Berks County, when a pickup truck tumbled off of Interstate 78 in Greenwich Township.
It shut down a major highway for hours, leaving drivers scrambling for another route.
"It was one of the worst single vehicle accidents we've had here ever, said Chief Mike Russo of the Kutztown Fire Department.
A mangled pickup truck is all that's left, after police and firefighters spent hours on the scene, trying to piece together what led up to one man losing his life.
Authorities say the driver was heading west on 78 around 7 a.m. Sunday when the car spun out of control and left the highway, and then landed in a construction zone. The pickup truck then burst into flames.
State police say 54-year-old Raymond Clause from Easton hit the concrete barrier on 78 and landed on Old Route 22.
The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.
The aftermath caused police to shut down the highway for almost 6 miles, on a busy Sunday morning, causing a lot of traffic headaches for travelers.
"We had the detour routes started at 100 to detour traffic at 100 to 222 and then out to 61 because those roads can actually handle the increase of traffic whereas the local roads can't handle that so we had the detour started at 100 for that reason," Russo said.
And after more than 3 hours, the highway finally reopened close to 11 a.m.
"On a Sunday, people either going out of town on vacation this time of year of coming home on vacation so it hampers travel plans quite a bit," said Russo.