READING, Pa. -- One person was shot and killed outside a shopping center on Easter Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Police were called to the 600 block of Greenwich Street in Reading. Crime scene tape surrounded the shopping center parking lot, which appeared to be littered with shell casings.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams confirmed to 69 News that the case is being investigated as a homicide.
"It's apparent people are walking through this parking lot, still shopping, still here," said Davon Jones, neighbor. "A child could've been shot, a mother could've been shot. Anybody could've been shot."
Officials have yet to release the victim's name.
There's no word from authorities on whether a suspect or suspects have been identified or arrested.
A 69 News photojournalist at the scene says at least 46 evidence markers were placed in the parking lot.
The area was shut down for several hours.