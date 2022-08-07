NEW MORGAN BORO., Pa. – State police in Reading are investigating a shooting in southern Berks County that left one security guard dead and another injured.

Just after midnight on Saturday, an individual called 911 and said he works security at 235 Quarry Road in New Morgan Borough, and said there was a suspicious vehicle on the property.

The news release issued by state police says a "series of events" followed, and two security guards were shot.

One person died and another person was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.

The names of the individuals have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Reading at 610-378-4011 or, for anonymous tips, contact Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.