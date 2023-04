ROBESON TWP., Pa. - One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Berks County.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Chestnut Hill and Morgantown roads in Robeson Township.

Two SUVs were involved.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Four other people and a dog were not hurt.

There's no word on what led to the crash.