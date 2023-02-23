LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Jose and Tetiana Class along with their daughter Sophia are living in Lancaster County. Jose, who is from Reading, said he will be taking his wife, who is from Ukraine, around America looking for a place to settle down.
"I was able to settle into a pretty good job, and now we're just saving up to get a house," said Jose Class.
In February of last year, Jose Class woke up one day hearing the sounds of sirens and jets flying in the sky above their Ukraine home. War had begun in the country.
The family of three knew they had to get to safety, so they fled to Poland, ultimately arriving in America. 69 News was there as they arrived in Berks County. Tetiana still has friends and family in Ukraine. Her parents are among them.
"My parents want to stay in Ukraine," said Tetiana Class. "They believe in a victory."
Her parents still have many of Jose and Tetiana's belongings they were not able to bring here, since they had to drop everything and go. Even though they are not there, the stories keep coming in.
"Just a couple weeks ago, they launched a missile right inside that house where people live," said Tetiana Class. "A lot of people died, a lot of kids died, it's terrible what's happening there."
The couple says the Ukrainian military is not backing down, as war wages on.
"I mean, you got this giant country trying to attack a very small country, and this country is really doing good defending itself," said Jose Class.
"I think they're doing a very, very good job and every time I see, like the videos of our Ukrainian army, they are very positive people," said Tetiana Class. "They believe in the victory."
They each have a message for the people of Ukraine.
"To stay strong and everything will be good," said Jose Class.
"The best you can do is just stay positive and stay safe and strong," said Tetiana Class.