READING, Pa — A baby died after the car it was in crashed in Reading over the weekend, the city police said Monday.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at Centre Avenue and Oley street in the city's Centre Park neighborhood.

RPD officers said they arrived on the scene to find two badly damaged vehicles.

The baby was rushed to Reading Hospital in cardiac arrest but died shortly after arriving there, the police said. They did not say if anyone else was hurt.

A Pennsylvania State Police accident reconstruction team is assisting the city police with their investigation.