Berks County Community Foundation grants awarded
Berks County Community Foundation

READING, Pa. - A group of teen philanthropists awarded thousand of dollars to Berks County organizations that are addressing social justice. 

The teens from the Youth and Philanthropy Fund of Berks County Community Foundation awarded three organizations with $10,000 in grants.

This year’s Youth and Philanthropy Fund grant recipients are: 

Aldea, $5,000

The People’s Justice Center to provide pro bono legal representation to immigrants, their families, and children who need assistance with their immigration status.

Barrio Alegria, $2,500

La Ronda Del Barrio podcast program that addresses community issues that affect the Latinx community. This platform provides youth with a safe space to explore different sides of an issue.

Widoktadwen Center, $2,500 

Native Knowledge for its “New Narrative Project,” which seeks to partner with educational institutions and community organizations to revise false narratives surrounding indigenous people and work toward repairing damage done by false narratives, stereotypes, and prejudices.

The Youth Advisory Board (YAB) annually awards the grants from the Youth and Philanthropy Fund.

From 1998 to 2021, the Youth and Philanthropy Fund of Berks County Community Foundation distributed 113 grants totaling $353,258.

