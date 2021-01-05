BERN TWP., Pa. - After being saved by the bell in 2020, an old schoolhouse has been given some extra credit. A $100,000 donation has been redirected to the Epler School House, a treasured memento of Berks County's past.
"It was like a miracle. It's amazing," said Jane Goetz, chairwoman of Friends of Epler Schoolhouse. "[I] couldn't be more thrilled."
The group identified George Sproesser as the donor. Sproessor declined to be interviewed for this story, asking that the focus be on the money in memory of his late wife, Vicki, a former Conrad Weiser school teacher.
"I knew that there was a huge task lying ahead of the Friends group with restoration and rehabilitation of the building," Sproesser said in a news release from the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. "I said I'd be more than happy to reassign what I had pledged towards that effort instead. It just gets them farther along, which is great."
Sproesser and others ensured the 174-year-old house was spared last April. It was moved across Route 183 in Bern Township to its new home at the Berks County Heritage Center. That happened after the county said it could not help pay to save it due to tightening budgets brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said the latest act of generosity will take the schoolhouse to the next level.
"We are getting two new windows," said Goetz, "and a stonemason who's going to put the stone back up and prepare the windows. Those are priority. Then, we'll start working on the inside of the building."
Less than a year ago, the building was likely going to be demolished. There's still plenty of work to do, but those at Friends of Epler's Schoolhouse are just glad that there's still work to do.
"It was just meant to be. That's all there was to it," said Goetz. "It's like a miracle."