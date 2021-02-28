WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - A drive-by 100th birthday celebration was held in Berks County for a woman who beat COVID-19.
Family and friends drove by Phoebe Berks in Wernersville to say happy birthday to Mertle Schlouch.
Mertle was able to come out to see all of her well-wishers.
Her children say it means a lot to have been able to do the drive-by parade.
"It's been a hard year with the COVID striking and stuff, we have have not been able to get inside to see her for probably over a year now," her son said.
Mertle's children say her fun, positive attitude and strong faith are reasons for her longevity.