BETHEL TWP., - It was a birthday that one Berks County woman will never forget. She was able to take flight in celebration of turning 101 years old.

The woman is a World War II veteran and had family by her side as she managed to take yet another adventure.

Dorothy Trate spent years of service working on airplanes, but had never taken a seat for flight for herself until now.

"She was a Rosie the Riveter as they were called," said Mike Cilurso of the Golden Age Museum in Bethel Township.

Trate's family says she has never been one to shy away from adventure.

"She doesn't tell you about her accomplishments, she shows you. She's a living example of her life," said her son, who was by her side during the flight on Sunday.

The 101-year-old is showing off her zest for life with a flight at the Golden Age Museum

"She is a force to be reckoned with," said Dorothy's daughter-in-law, Janet Trate.

A force is absolutely right. She says in a time when most women were staying home, she was doing her part, despite some push back.

"I was a fast worker. Some days I made more than my husband," continued Trate. "That was sort of, funny."

The times are now changed, but Dorothy's mission to thrive and live is not slowing.

"She keeps going on like the energizer bunny," said Dorothy's son Tom Trate.

"In the 30 years I've known her, she has never missed an activity that she has been invited to," continued Janet Trate.

Now, with this first flight under her belt and her feet back on the ground, Dorothy shares one last bit of knowledge on staying alive and well.

"Love, friends, good attitude."

And of course, keep moving and never slowdown.