Dozens gathered for the Easter dawn service atop Mount Penn in Berks County.
It was the event's 108th year, and it had a much more traditional feel than last year, though COVID protocols were still in place.
"God wants us to be united," said a worshipper.
It's the reason behind it all -- to be united in prayer. And after a year like 2020, there's no occasion more holy.
"We came up again to celebrate Christ's resurrection. It's what today is all about. Christ is risen, praise God," said Denise Hikes, of Spring Township.
Masks and warm clothes made for peace and comfort.
"It was time to get together again. It's long overdue," Hikes said.
"The singing with a mask on...it's a difficult thing. But everyone seemed to enjoy it, because it's worship," said David Turley, pastor of First Baptist Church of Reading.
Marking its 108th year, worshippers were excited to bring their expression back to the stage and do what they love.
"I'm here to glorify God's name and do what we do. And worship God with our dance moves," said a member of the Unstoppable dance group.
It's something Pastor David finds particularly inspiring.
"It's a wonderful feeling to be able to plan and see the youth," he said.
As the tradition grows older, it's the pastor's hope more young people from around the region find joy in this particular event.
"Because of the long history, we're hoping to have more youth actually plan these events in coming years," Turley said.