READING, Pa. - A grant will help the Reading Public Library fund some of the programs it offers to the community.
The library announced Monday that it is one of 10 nonprofit organizations across the country to be awarded a $10,000 grant from the Baker Tilly Foundation Wishes campaign.
In addition to the money, the award comes with 40 hours of volunteer time by Baker Tilly employees.
Chris Phillips, a senior tax manager at Baker Tilly and the treasurer of RPL's board of directors, nominated the library for the ward.
"The Baker Tilly Foundation focuses its charitable involvement on three pillars of philanthropy: education, health and wellness and human services," Phillips said. "Baker Tilly found the educational work being performed at Reading Public Library worthy of recognition and support."
The library said the grant will help it to fund the adult computer classes it offers through its mobile technology van, SAT prep classes for students, and literacy education programs for all ages.
This is the fourth year for Baker Tilly's Wishes campaign, but this year, the foundation chose to double the number of organizations to which it awarded grants.
"Our team members were clear in their desire to help our communities," said Jennifer Soltis, the foundation's president and chairman. "We are thrilled to be able to double our Wishes impact this year, growing from five to 10 Wishes granted, and we are proud to support these deserving organizations."
The firm said it also provided its employees with a charitable gift card to give to the nonprofit organization of their choice, and the foundation matched employee donations to raise $90,000 in support of COVID-19 relief and racial equity initiatives.