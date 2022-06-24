MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - They're cooking up something special this weekend in Muhlenberg Township.
The Pennsylvania BBQ Fest will take place at Jim Dietrich Park on Saturday and Sunday.
Thirteen Pit Masters will be on hand cooking up the delicious meals.
There will also be live music, libations and treats, like fudge, ice cream, kettle corn and other festival favorites.
A $15 dollar card gets you six 2oz samples from the Pit Masters.
It runs from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday. Sunday we feature a Back Yard Cook Off.