MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - They're cooking up something special this weekend in Muhlenberg Township.

The Pennsylvania BBQ Fest will take place at Jim Dietrich Park on Saturday and Sunday. 

Thirteen Pit Masters will be on hand cooking up the delicious meals. 

There will also be live music, libations and treats, like fudge, ice cream, kettle corn and other festival favorites. 

A $15 dollar card gets you six 2oz samples from the Pit Masters.

It runs from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday. Sunday we feature a Back Yard Cook Off. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you