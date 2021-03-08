READING, Pa. - It's been 13 years since grocery store executive Gary Redner was found fatally beaten outside his home in Lower Heidelberg Township.

Redner was the executive vice president of Redner's Warehouse Markets, and his death in 2008 left a lot of unanswered questions. He was last seen at Ganly's Pub and Restaurant on Brownsville Road, about a quarter-mile from his home, on the night of March 8. The next morning, he was found bludgeoned to death in his neighbor's driveway.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Daniel Womer -- Gary Redner homicide case files

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Daniel Womer works at his desk in Reading.

"I think some of our resources may have been diverted just because of the profile of who Gary Redner was and who his family was," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Daniel Womer, who inherited the homicide investigation.

Investigators said there was an altercation in Redner's driveway. Redner ended up dead, and the killer remains a question mark. Investigators said they can't definitively answer whether the attack was random or done by someone he knew.

"It's just too hard to tell at this point without something more," said Womer.

Gary Redner homicide case files

He's working on a stack of cold cases and unidentified human remains from Berks, Lebanon and Schuylkill counties. Womer said the public can play a key role by offering information. Investigators said they follow up on every tip, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

"I try to take little victories and hopefully, ultimately, one day close some of these," Womer said.

A reward of $125,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Redner's killer. Tips can be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County by sending a text message to 847411, starting with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913.

Crime Alert Berks County text-a-tip

