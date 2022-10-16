DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. -- A nonprofit in Douglassville is raising money for a girl with Cancer.

Saturday was the 13th annual Red Corner Benefit event in Douglassville in Berks County.

Guests enjoyed music, sky lanterns, and fireworks.

This year, all the funds go towards helping Peyton Lanza.

Peyton just turned eight and has been fighting bone cancer since March.

Her aunt - who's also a breast cancer survivor - says Peyton is still energized and has inspired the community.

She says she's always impressed by how the community comes together to support one another every year at this event.