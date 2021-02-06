READING, Pa. --A 14-year-old boy is being charged with homicide in a shooting Friday night that killed a 16-year-old girl and injured a 17-year-old girl in the city's Oakbrook neighborhood.
Officers responded to the 900-1000 Blocks of Scott Street for the report of a possible shooting at approximately 10:45 p.m.
In that area, officers located a teenage girl with a gunshot wound to the chest, who was transported to Tower Health, Reading Hospital, officials said. The coroner said she died a short time later.
Officers also located another girl with a gunshot wound to the leg at a residence within the block. The second girl was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Tower Health.
Police said they determined that the shots were fired by a 14-year-old boy following a fight involving the girl who was killed and another girl.
According to police, the teen suspect, who is currently on juvenile probation for previous crimes of violence, was arrested following the incident and is being charged with homicide and related charges.
Authorities have yet to release the name of the teen suspect.
The district attorney said the boy will be tried as an adult.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-655-6246.