DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Investigators have made an arrest in a weekend drive-by shooting that left two teens injured in Douglass Township.

The suspect, a 14-year-old male from Perkiomenville, Montgomery County, has been charged as a juvenile with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

On June 11, the Douglass Township Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Reading Avenue (Route 562) for a report of a shooting.

Police say two males, ages 17 and 15, were walking along Reading Avenue when a car pulled up and fired shots, striking them both. The victims were transported to Reading Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the two juvenile victims left a nearby house party just prior to the shooting. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the two victims had been involved in a physical altercation with several subjects at the party.

Police quickly developed a suspect and he was interviewed by investigators Monday.

The 14-year-old acknowledged the shooting occurred in response to the earlier altercation at the house party. The suspect told investigators he had been provided with the firearm by a juvenile acquaintance and that he no longer possessed the weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171, the Douglass Township Police Department at (610) 367-9474 or Crime Alert Berks County at (877) 373-9913.