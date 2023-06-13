DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Investigators have made an arrest in a weekend drive-by shooting that left two teens injured in Douglass Township.
The suspect, a 14-year-old male from Perkiomenville, Montgomery County, has been charged as a juvenile with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses.
On June 11, the Douglass Township Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Reading Avenue (Route 562) for a report of a shooting.
Police say two males, ages 17 and 15, were walking along Reading Avenue when a car pulled up and fired shots, striking them both. The victims were transported to Reading Hospital for treatment.
It appears the shooting late Saturday night in Berks County followed an earlier altercation at a home, police say.
Investigators say the two juvenile victims left a nearby house party just prior to the shooting. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the two victims had been involved in a physical altercation with several subjects at the party.
Police quickly developed a suspect and he was interviewed by investigators Monday.
The 14-year-old acknowledged the shooting occurred in response to the earlier altercation at the house party. The suspect told investigators he had been provided with the firearm by a juvenile acquaintance and that he no longer possessed the weapon.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171, the Douglass Township Police Department at (610) 367-9474 or Crime Alert Berks County at (877) 373-9913.