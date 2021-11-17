WEST READING, Pa. – For 14-year-old Noah Gibney, it's been a wild musical ride ever since he gained a pretty famous fan — President Joseph Biden.
"I feel like that is kind of a good thing," Gibney said, sitting on the second floor of Chatty's, as his first open mic took place downstairs. "It's a great story to share with the world and I think that story has been really helpful with my musical career."
Ever since the positive press from the commander in chief, Gibney's band has been taking on a full slate of live shows.
"Actually right here, it was a great show at the Chatty Monks," Gibney said. "I've been having a lot of fun over at the Beer Wall — a lot of places in west Reading."
Now he's adding even more onto his musical plate, starting to host open mic nights.
"I don't have much free time but this is what I want to be doing, is playing music," Gibney said. "So why not just experience it now?"
For Gibney, though, his new activity isn't just a way to get more of his music out there. It's also an effort to give others a hand so more can hear what they have to offer.
"For this thing, it's more like a community," Gibney explained. "What I'm trying to do here is build a community of musicians. Then they can have their own gigs here at Chatty Monks or like someone across the street."
"That's kind of what I want to build is a stronger community of musicians in Berks County," he added.