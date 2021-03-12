READING, Pa. - It's been nearly a year since the pandemic took hold and shut down the country. It can seem like a long time for some who have avoided restaurants and stores, and major life milestones.
"I want to just be able to get back to life as normal as could possibly be,” said Camille Faust, who got vaccinated Friday. “I haven't met my new grandson yet who lives in Colorado, he's six months old, so I'll get to do that, finally get on a plane. Really looking forward to that."
Thanks to a Pfizer vaccine first dose shot in the arm, administered inside the gym at the Olivet Boys and Girls Club on Clinton, she joined 149 others with more to look forward to in hopes of a safer future.
"I really encourage everyone to get vaccinated because not only are you protecting yourself, but you're protecting others,” Faust said. “I mean, I work at a university, I'm around students, I want to make sure that I'm healthy so that I don't get anybody sick that I work with. That's really important to me."
The shots came through a requested order from West Reading Pharmacy - who reaches out once again to Reading-based outreach group The Forge - who helped coordinate a space with Olivet’s.
"It's imperative, I can say people are looking for this shot and unfortunately Berks County hasn't distributed it the way other counties have,” said Ebony McNeil, with The Forge.
It’s a fast moving process, with the pharmacy receiving more doses and then coordinating distribution efforts within a matter of a few days.
"We will continue to put these out in the community as soon as we're blessed with them, so we want to make sure that please, pay attention, and if you see it posted on The Forge's page or on any of our individual pages, please click the link right away, you can see they're going fast,” McNeil said.
Those who received their first dose Friday will return for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on April 9.